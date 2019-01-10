WATCH: Brian Williams, James Carville Rip The Pelosi & Schumer Response Video

The awkward, bizarre visual of low-energy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sharing one podium to deliver a response to President Donald Trump on Tuesday night was even too much for MSNBC host Brian Williams and Democrat operative James Carville to spin.

Both Williams and Carville openly mocked the Democrats during a late-night segment Tuesday. Williams flat out called the response “so bad” and Carville noted that he’s looked more enthused to get “colonoscopies” than Schumer looked at that podium.

Ouch.

“Tell me why responses are so bad,” Williams said to Carville. “Tonight, this Chuck and Nancy visual tonight launched 1,000 memes while they were still talking. There was an American gothic meme. There was ‘your mother and I are very upset you stayed out so late’ meme.”- READ MORE