Fact Check: Trump Is Correct, the Border Wall Pays for Itself

During President Trump’s Oval Office Address, The President Said His Proposed Wall Along The United States-mexico Border Would “very Quickly Pay For Itself.”

“The Border Wall would very quickly pay for itself,” Trump said. “The cost of illegal drugs exceeds $500 billion dollars a year – vastly more than the $5.7 billion dollars we have requested from Congress. The wall will also be paid for, indirectly, by the great new trade deal we have made with Mexico.”

In a fact check by Breitbart News, Trump’s statement is correct, even when his claim that the annual billion-dollar drug trade will pay for the barrier.

For instance, Trump has only requested only $5.7 billion out of the $25 billion his steel border wall will cost the federal government. Every year, though, American taxpayers are billed more than $116 billion to pay for illegal immigration. The $25 billion border wall would pay for itself in the first four months of its construction should it stop illegal immigration at the border.- READ MORE