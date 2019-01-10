Limbaugh: Biggest Story No One’s Talking About – Democrats Busted In ‘False Flag’ Campaign Operations

After taking a couple of weeks off for the holidays, Rush Limbaugh is back in full force this week — and making sure his massive listening audience isn’t missing the biggest stories of the last few days, including those going underreported. One of the big stories that has largely flown under the radar is Democrat activists getting busted in “false flag” election campaigns in 2017.

“Remember this Dry Alabama result that we had yesterday?” Limbaugh said in reference to reports Monday revealing that progressive Democrats engaged in “false flag” online campaigns in 2017 targeting embattled Republican Roy Moore. “There was I think some pretty big news made yesterday that has not even been repeated that was revealed on this program.”

Limbaugh provided some background: “What happened was Reid Hoffman, a tech Silicon Valley gazillionaire who co-founded LinkedIn, contributed a hundred thousand dollars or more to an operation run against Roy Moore in Alabama, the special election there against Doug Jones, the Democrat.” The “false flag” operations by Democrats, Limbaugh said, imitated Russian tactics, in part playing into the Democrats’ “Russian meddling” narrative, which had really gotten cranking by then.

Limbaugh is referencing a story reported by The New York Times Monday revealing that Democrat-funded campaigns were using the same tactics Russians used in their 2016 disinformation campaigns to torpedo Moore. The first operation, the Times reports, “was explicitly devised to try out the tactics of the Russian operation. … Rather than Russians working in St. Petersburg posing as Americans, this time Democrats — most of them far from Alabama — pretended to be conservative state residents.”

“It was exactly the kind of operation they say that Trump and the Russians cooperated in to defeat Hillary!” said Limbaugh. He then threw in a line for the more conspiratorial types: “Who’s to say that all of this Russian meddling from the get-go hasn’t been run by Democrats right out of the DNC, right out of the Hillary campaign?”- READ MORE