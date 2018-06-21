WATCH: Border Agent Expertly Flips Script on CNN, Leaves Host Speechless

But CNN quickly ran into a roadblock when they tried to get a border patrol agent to admit that the conditions the kids were being kept in at the border were horrific.

Brooke Baldwin interviewed Chris Cabrera, a spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, on CNN Tuesday to grill him on “these children being ripped from their parents,” The Daily Caller reported.

“I understand where you’re coming from. I don’t think everybody understands what is actually happening down here. You have a lot of these kids that are coming here and put through terrible, terrible situations by their parents. They are brought over in extremely dangerous conditions and extremely dangerous terrain,” Cabrera said.

“All this could be avoided if they just go through the port of entry. There would be no crime committed by them and they wouldn’t get separated. Why they don’t do this is beyond me, but this problem is very easily solved, at least on the short-term basis, by going through the port of entry. If they choose to go through the (Rio Grande) river, they’re committing a crime just like anyone else and they’re subject to arrest. And we know when you get arrested, you don’t get to stay with your family.” – READ MORE

