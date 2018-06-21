Trump: I’m Cutting All Aid to Countries Abusing America’s Immigration System

During an event for The National Federation of Independent Business, he announced a new plan to combat the huge illegal immigration problem our nation faces.

Trump said that the time of countries taking advantage of the United States by sending people to our borders is going to come to an end.

“We want to end the border crisis by finally giving us the legal authorities and the resources to detain and remove illegal immigrant families all together and bring them back to their country,” he told the crowd.

“Think of all that aid that we give some of these countries– hundreds of millions of dollars we give to some of these countries and they send them up. I’m going to go, very shortly, for authorization that when countries abuse us by sending their people up — not their best (people) — we’re not going to give any more aid to those countries,” he said.

After receiving loud applause, the president added, “Why the hell should we? Why should we? This is a responsible, common-sense approach that all lawmakers should embrace, Democrats and Republicans.” – READ MORE

