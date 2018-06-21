Fraud: Dem Rep Trying To Repeal Trump’s Tax Cuts Didn’t Pay Taxes for 5 Years

Democrat Rep. Jared Polis of Colorado thinks that Americans should pay what he sees as their fair share. Just so long as he doesn’t have to pay it, of course.

Yes, rules are for little people, and it appears that at one point, Mr. Polis didn’t pay his taxes for half a decade.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Polis — a candidate for governor, God help us — “recently reconfirmed to a reporter in his home state that for at least five years he paid no income taxes at all from 2001 to 2005.”

“The issue resurfaced in a recent debate as Polis is running for governor. The five-term congressman is one of the ten wealthiest members of Congress.”

Polis is sponsoring a bill that would repeal President Trump’s tax cuts, which is quite rich — just like Polis, as it turns out. – READ MORE

