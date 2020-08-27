WATCH: Black Lives Matter Activists Corner Woman At Restaurant, Demand She Raise Fist. She Refuses.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

Leftist activists cornered a woman at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., early this week and demanded that she give in to their demands of joining them by raising her fist. She stood her ground and refused to give in.

Washington Post journalist Fredrick Kunkle captured the incident on video and shared it on social media, writing: “In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting ‘White silence is violence!’ and demanding White diners show their solidarity.” – READ MORE

