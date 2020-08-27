Bette Midler accused of xenophobic tweets mocking Melania Trump: ‘She still can’t speak English’

Actress Bette Midler faced intense backlash for mocking First Lady Melania Trump‘s accent.

The first lady closed the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the Rose Garden at the White House, where she expressed her gratitude as an American and her support for President Trump’s reelection.

However, her message was apparently not received by the award-winning performer.

“Oh, God. She still can’t speak English,” Midler tweeted during the speech.

She wrote in another tweet “#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

Midler also told the first lady, “You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to colossal idiot.”

Critics blasted the “Hocus Pocus” star, accusing her of xenophobia.

“Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five,” radio host Dana Loesch reacted. – READ MORE

