WATCH: Jacob Blake’s Mom Blasts Rioters For Destroying Kenosha, Apologizes To Trump

Jacob Blake’s mom on violence in Kenosha: “My family and I are very hurt. And quite frankly disgusted. And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. … it’s just not acceptable.” pic.twitter.com/T00Fg5MOvj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 26, 2020

Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, blasted rioters who have caused substantial violence and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week after her 29-year-old son was shot by police during an attempted arrest, saying that she is “disgusted” by their behavior.

“My family and I are very hurt and quite frankly disgusted,” Jackson told CNN’s Don Lemon. “And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. People shouldn’t do it anyway, but to use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy to react in that manner is just not acceptable. And it’s not helping Jacob. It’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men or women who has suffered in these areas.” – READ MORE

