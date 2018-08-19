WATCH: Bill Maher Launches Surprise Defense of Alex Jones – ‘Everybody Gets To Speak’

Remember when the far left was a bastion of free speech? What in the world happened?

I remember when liberals would proudly proclaim, “I disagree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

“If you’re a liberal, you’re supposed to be for free speech,” Maher said Friday night on his show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

He elaborated that regulating speech that you dislike is no free speech at all.

“That’s free speech for the speech you hate. That’s what free speech means. We’re losing the thread of the concepts that are important to this country,” he said. – READ MORE