50 Tons of Meth Found in Underground Mexican Drug Lab

In a scene that could be straight out of hit television series “Breaking Bad,” Mexican marines found a huge underground methamphetamine lab on Friday, according to Reuters.

The lab was found in the mountains outside the capital of Sinaloa state.

If the Sinaloa drug cartel rings a bell, that’s because it was infamously run by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for years. Guzman is currently facing trial in the United States.

What makes the discovery both remarkable and terrifying is the fact that Mexican officials found 50 tons of meth in the lab.

The drugs were reportedly incinerated on site, due to the difficulty in transporting that much meth from a remote location.

The meth had been hidden in two areas, along with barrels full of chemicals needed to produce the drug. – READ MORE