WATCH: Bill Clinton unintentionally gives the perfect explanation for why Hillary lost the election

Whether he meant to or not, former President Bill Clinton gave a surprisingly salient explanation for why his wife, Hillary Clinton, fell in the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state has blamed a number of factors for her loss — including Facebook, sexism, and of course Russia — yet Bill Clinton suggested in a Thursday story about Osama bin Laden that it might have been a much simpler reason: a lack of respect for her enemy.

“One of the things that gets you into bad decision-making is dehumanizing and underestimating your adversaries,” Clinton said Thursday during an event for his soon-to-be-released novel. – READ MORE

