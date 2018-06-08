WATCH: Bill Clinton unintentionally gives the perfect explanation for why Hillary lost the election

Whether he meant to or not, former President Bill Clinton gave a surprisingly salient explanation for why his wife, Hillary Clinton, fell in the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state has blamed a number of factors for her loss — including Facebook, sexism, and of course Russia — yet Bill Clinton suggested in a Thursday story about Osama bin Laden that it might have been a much simpler reason: a lack of respect for her enemy.

"One of the things that gets you into bad decision-making is dehumanizing and underestimating your adversaries" At a forum for a forthcoming novel co-authored with James Patterson, former President Bill Clinton says he warned then-President-elect Bush about Osama bin Laden. pic.twitter.com/imPWanlp05 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 7, 2018

“One of the things that gets you into bad decision-making is dehumanizing and underestimating your adversaries,” Clinton said Thursday during an event for his soon-to-be-released novel. – READ MORE

