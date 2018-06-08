Leaked Docs Show Facebook Links Poop Emoji With Hate Speech

Facebook considers the use of some expressive emojis to be hate speech, including the poop emoji, leaked internal documents reveal.

The document, called “How to action on Emojis,” shows a table of how some emojis can be used in a “violating manner” but also clarifies that Facebook employees should “use additional context” to determine if the emoji is being used in that way. Motherboard, a news series published by Vice, obtained the document and published it in an article on Thursday.

Among the notable entries of what Facebook might consider “hate speech” include the: poop, frog, stop sign, green water gun, and national flags emojis. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1