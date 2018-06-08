Whistleblower Protection Laws Specifically Exempt FBI Employees

Rank-and-file FBI and intelligence employees have less protection under whistleblower protection laws passed by Congress.

That’s why sources told The Daily Caller last month that FBI workers want Congress to issue subpoenas to compel them to testify about problems within the bureau.

In 2016, Congress passed the FBI Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act in an effort to give better protections to bureau personnel, but several proposed reforms for FBI personnel protections were excluded from the bill before it went to President Obama’s desk.

David Colapinto, general counsel of the National Whistleblower Center, told The Daily Caller Tuesday the FBI has a long history of being able to circumvent congressional oversight.

“If a federal manager is found guilty of retaliating against an employee, there are provisions that allow the Office of Special Counsel to institute a proceeding against that individual to remove them from the public service or the federal service,” Colapinto said.

He continued, “That does not apply to the FBI because the FBI is exempted from the normal civil service rules and has equivalent rights with respect to reporting and anti-retaliation, but it’s not to hold managers accountable. It’s just the way the Congress has exempted or given special treatment to the FBI and to intelligence agencies. They’re not uniform rules.” – READ MORE

