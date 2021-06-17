WATCH: Biden makes several gaffes at G7, at one point world leaders openly laugh at his forgetfulness

When on the world stage with his peers at the G7 summit this weekend, President Joe Biden had several mental lapses and gaffes. At one point, fellow world leaders openly laughed at Biden over his forgetfulness at the G7 conference in Cornwall, England.

During a press conference on Sunday, Biden stumbled while speaking about Russia ahead of his June 16 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We can work together with Russia – for example, in Libya. We should be opening up the passage to be able to go through, provide food assistance, and economic… I mean, vital assistance to a population that’s in real trouble,” Biden said, confusing Libya with Syria. Biden confused Libya for Syria on two more occasions in his meandering diatribe.

Previously, first lady Jill Biden proclaimed that her husband was “so well prepared” for the conference.

“He’s been studying for weeks working up for today,” she said. “He knows most of the leaders that will be here. Joe loves foreign policy. This is his forte.” – READ MORE

