WATCH: Biden makes several gaffes at G7, at one point world leaders openly laugh at his forgetfulness

When on the world stage with his peers at the G7 summit this weekend, President Joe Biden had several mental lapses and gaffes. At one point, fellow world leaders openly laughed at Biden over his forgetfulness at the G7 conference in Cornwall, England.

During a press conference on Sunday, Biden stumbled while speaking about Russia ahead of his June 16 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We can work together with Russia – for example, in Libya. We should be opening up the passage to be able to go through, provide food assistance, and economic… I mean, vital assistance to a population that’s in real trouble,” Biden said, confusing Libya with Syria. Biden confused Libya for Syria on two more occasions in his meandering diatribe.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/8iewTindfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

Joe Biden: “I’m going to get in trouble with staff” if I don’t call from pre-approved list of reporters pic.twitter.com/9pzBLZ9l0s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

Man this is bad pic.twitter.com/ZroF8NTbph — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 13, 2021

Joe Biden says “A lot of people may not know what COVID is.” pic.twitter.com/lfxhnjwdlD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 13, 2021

Boris Johnson insists to Joe Biden that he already introduced the president of South Africa to a G7 meeting. Read the latest from the G7 here: https://t.co/LLt2KjJhOE pic.twitter.com/mjwKvbvDo6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2021

Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021

Previously, first lady Jill Biden proclaimed that her husband was “so well prepared” for the conference.

“He’s been studying for weeks working up for today,” she said. “He knows most of the leaders that will be here. Joe loves foreign policy. This is his forte.” – READ MORE