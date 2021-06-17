Vast Majority Of Democrats Support Employers Forcing Workers To Get COVID Jab, New Poll Finds

The most significant challenge in fighting the virus pandemic has been the political polarization on public health measures. A new CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday shows Democrats and Republicans remain deeply divided on an employee’s right to either chose or waive the right to be administered a vaccine.

CBS News-YouGov poll asked 2,300 adults in the US between June 8-10 a series of questions about today’s environment in a post-pandemic world. One of the fascinating questions respondents were asked was:

“Suppose a private business or employer wants to mandate that its workers get coronavirus vaccines, in order to return to work. allowed to mandate vaccines for its employees, or not be allowed to mandate vaccines for its employees?”

In an increasingly polarizing world, accelerated by the virus and vaccines, 79% of Democrats agreed that employers should be able to force their workers to get vaxxed. In contrast, only 39% of Republicans approved of vaccine mandates at work. The overall response was 56%-44% in support of forced jabs by employers

Most employers are encouraging employees to get the jab, while some are requiring it. The legal risks of this mandate are quickly developing, but employers continue to stand their ground. – READ MORE