Fauci Warns Of Dangerous New ‘Delta’ COVID Variant, Tells Americans To Vaccinate

Anthony Fauci urged Americans to continue getting vaccinated as he warned about a dangerous new COVID variant becoming the dominant strain in the United States.

The White House chief medical adviser warned of the so-called ‘Delta’ variant, a strain first noticed in India.

Fauci said that the new Indian variant could overtake the highly-contagious UK variant, known as B117, during a White House COVID-19 task force briefing.

“We cannot let that happen in the United States, which is such a powerful argument … to get vaccinated,” he said.

"Fortunately, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and AstraZeneca appear to be effective against the 'Delta' variant," he explained.