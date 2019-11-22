WATCH: Biden Gets Upset After Being Asked About Revelation That His Son Fathered Child With Arkansas Woman While He Was Dating His Brother’s Widow

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden became visibly annoyed with a reporter on Thursday who asked him about the news story that broke yesterday that his son, Hunter Biden, fathered a child with a woman in Arkansas while Hunter Biden was dating his brother’s widow.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden, “Do you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather?”

Biden gets angry at a reporter for doing his job: Reporter: “Do you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather?” Biden: “No, that’s a private matter, I have no comment. But only you would ask that. … Classy” pic.twitter.com/vxPzE8St8Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

“No, that’s a private matter, I have no comment,” Biden responded.

Biden then showed that the question annoyed him, adding, “But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.” – READ MORE