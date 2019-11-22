Deep State David Holmes Won ‘Dissent’ Award, Was a Fixture in Obama Administration

David Holmes, a State Department staffer at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine who Democrats hope will help the effort to impeach President Donald Trump, has a history of bucking authority and was a fixture in the Obama White House.

Photos and articles featuring Holmes have surfaced in the American Foreign Service Association’s (AFSA) Foreign Service Journal and other media reports.

In September 2014, AFSA’s journal noted Holmes served in Afghanistan 2007-2008, India 2008-2010, and as special assistant for South and Central Asia to then Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Bill Burns in 2011 and 2012.

The Foreign Service Journal reported: Through this experience Holmes came to believe that the division of authority between the Office of Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and the Bureau of Central and South Asian Affairs “hindered our diplomatic effectiveness an deprived policy makers of coordinated strategic advice.” For speaking out on this issue Holmes received the 2014 William R. Rivkin Award for constructive dissent by a mid-level FSO . – READ MORE