Joe Biden was trying to keep a low profile in Washington, D.C., but it was a spectacular failure.

As the former vice president was attempting to get into a vehicle, he was angrily confronted by Code Pink protesters.

#EXCLUSIVE: The US “should not be going to war” with Venezuela, says @JoeBiden , former Vice President and presidential candidate. He is aware of the situation at the Venezuelan Embassy in DC responds to @ArielElyseGold . pic.twitter.com/Sf501v9mKY — Alina R. Duarte (@AlinaTelesur) May 5, 2019

“I’m really disappointed in the position you’re taking on Venezuela,” Ariel Gold, Code Pink’s co-director told Biden, holding a camera in his face.

“You admitted that you made a mistake with Iraq,” she continued as he responded, “What, what, what do you mean?” – READ MORE