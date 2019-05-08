Clapper: What Obama Admin. FBI Did to Trump Campaign ‘Meets the Dictionary Definition of Spying’ (VIDEO)

James Clapper, a CNN contributor and former Director of National Intelligence, admitted last Friday that what the Obama administration did to the Trump campaign “meets the dictionary definition of spying.”

Clapper, who served as the DNI during the Obama administration, appeared on CNN’s Situation Room to discuss new revelations that the FBI sent an undercover agent to meet with George Papadopoulos in London in 2016, backtracking from his prior comments about there not being any spying.

“Was it spying?”asked host Wolf Blitzer.

“Well, yeah I guess it meets the dictionary definition of spying—surveillance or spying, a term I don’t particularly like,” Clapper said. “It’s not a term used by intelligence people. It has a negative connotation, a rogue operation, out of control, not in compliance of the law, and that’s not the case at all.” –READ MORE