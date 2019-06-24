WATCH: Biden compares Trump’s election to high-profile assassinations of Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday compared the cultural ripple effect of President Donald Trump’s election to the assassinations of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert Kennedy (D-N.Y.) in the 1960s.

Speaking with MSNBC host Al Sharpton during the South Carolina Democratic Convention about criminal justice reform, Biden claimed that Trump’s election ignited a cultural awakening that will shift the tides of public policy just like the assassinations of King and Kennedy drove change a half-century ago.

“I think what’s happening now is, I think that Donald Trump may have reawakened sensibilities in this country to say ‘Whoa, maybe we can do this now,’ just like our generation was awakened when Dr. King and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated,” Biden said. “Our whole generation said, ‘I’m back in, man.'” – read more