The former president of the Manhattan Young Democrats and giant pedophile Jacob Schwartz is suing New York City for pack pay, claiming that he was unfairly compensated for overtime.

Schwartz, 31, recently pleaded guilty to possessing a large trove of child porn on his laptop, according to Fox News. The former Department of Design and Construction employee was arrested in 2017 after police found over 3,000 images of child pornography and 89 videos. Some of the victims were as young as 6 months old.

Schwartz is demanding $18,000 – claiming that for the two years he was working for the city at $66,000 per year he was usually paid “comp time” instead of time and a half when working over 40 hours in a week.

For a time, Schwartz was a rising star in Democrat circles – rubbing elbows with and promoting Hillary’s campaign manager Robby Mook. From a now-deleted biography of Schwartz from the Manhattan Young Democrats. – READ MORE