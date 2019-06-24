Online knitting community Ravelry bans posts supporting Trump administration, likens such posts to ‘support for white supremacy’

Ravelry, a popular social media platform for knitters and crafters, says it will be banning project ideas, patterns and forum posts that express support for President Trump and the Trump administration, while likening such support to “open white supremacy.”

“We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy,” reads a message posted to the knitting community’s website. “Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy.”

The lengthy announcement, posted on Sunday, confirmed that support of the Trump administration – in the form of “forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and all other content” – would be removed from the site. However, Ravelry promised not to outright delete project data that violated this policy, and promised that users would still be able to access their own project data that had been removed from the site.

"If you are permanently banned from Ravelry, you will still be able to access any patterns that you purchased," Ravelry added.