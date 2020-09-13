WATCH: Biden Campaign Erupts, Refuses To Answer If Biden Using Teleprompter During Live Interviews

A top press secretary for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign erupted in anger on Thursday afternoon after he was asked during a live television interview if Biden has been using a teleprompter to answer questions during media interviews.

The segment is especially news worthy because Biden has faced repeated questions about his mental fitness for office, and the Trump campaign has continually highlighted instances in which Biden appears to be using a teleprompter to answer questions during interviews.

Bret Baier just asked Biden’s National Press Sec a simple yes or no question: Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during a TV interview? TJ Ducklo refused to answer and instead had a meltdown. Disaster of an interview for the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/OEyi2eb31L — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2020

“Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?” Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked.

“Bret, we are not going to eng–, this is, this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points,” Biden spokesperson TJ Ducklo erupted. – READ MORE

