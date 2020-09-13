$41 Billion Lululemon Is Holding Classes On “Resisting Capitalism” While Selling $128 Yoga Pants

There’s no better example of groupthink taking over people’s common sense than $41.7 billion clothing retailer Lululemon, who sells signature yoga pants for $128, holding a seminar on “resisting capitalism”.

But, it’s 2020 and so, the examples of hypocrisy shall play on!

Lululemon got caught promoting a workshop on how to “decolonize gender” (whatever that means) and “resist capitalism” on its social media account yesterday. The seminar is being hosted by “company brand ambassador” Rebby Kern, according to the Daily Mail. – READ MORE

