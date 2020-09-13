Remembering the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed 4 Americans: ‘The US will never forget this outrage’

Friday is not only a day for solemn memorials for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks but it’s also the somber remembrance of the Benghazi attack that killed four Americans.

On Sept. 11, 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Libya.

U.S. Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens, U.S. Foreign Service Information Management Officer Sean Smith, and CIA contractors and former Navy SEALs Glen “Bub” Doherty and Tyrone Woods were killed when the compound was ambushed in a coordinated attack by the Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia.

Stevens was the first U.S. ambassador to be murdered by militants since 1979 when Adolph Dubs, ambassador to Afghanistan, was kidnapped and killed.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said America will never forget this “outrage” and will continue to seek justice.

“Today, as America honors our 9/11/01 victims and heroes, we must also remember the sacrifice of four brave Americans – Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods,” O’Brien said in a statement to Fox News. “Eight years ago today, they were killed senselessly in Benghazi, Libya, while serving our country. The U.S. will never forget this outrage and will not rest in our enduring efforts to bring justice to the perpetrators of this heinous attack.”

A State Department official said they strive every day to honor the legacy of their lost colleagues.

“Today, the State Department family remembers with profound sadness the deaths of our colleagues, Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty, and Tyrone Woods in the vicious terrorist attack that took place in Benghazi, Libya eight years ago,” the State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. – READ MORE

