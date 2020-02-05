WATCH: Biden blames Trump surrogates for botched Iowa caucus count

Biden jokes Republican infiltrators “screwed up the count” in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/ncg59CI8qg — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) February 4, 2020

Joe Biden told a New Hampshire audience that he was joking when he blamed President Trump’s surrogates for the Democratic Party botching the vote counting.

“They sent 80 people to Iowa to campaign against me getting the nomination and winning Iowa,” Biden claimed of the surrogates who were touting Trump’s accomplishments.

“I mean, I don’t know, I wonder if they screwed up the count. That’s a joke. That’s a joke, that’s a joke,” he said. – READ MORE