WATCH: Warren Runs And Hides Behind Staffer After Being Caught Flying Private Plane

Share:

Democrat presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren was caught flying a private plane to Iowa on Monday and, when she realized that she was being recorded, ran and hid behind a staffer.

The video “shows Elizabeth Warren, whose Democratic presidential campaign has made railing against the ‘rich and powerful’ a central theme, stepping off a private jet in Iowa Monday night,” Fox News reported. “At one point in the video, Warren seems to walk behind a staffer after apparently noticing the camera filming her in Des Moines.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.