WATCH: Warren Runs And Hides Behind Staffer After Being Caught Flying Private Plane

Democrat presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren was caught flying a private plane to Iowa on Monday and, when she realized that she was being recorded, ran and hid behind a staffer.

The best part of this video is that after Elizabeth Warren realizes she’s been caught on camera exiting a private jet. She attempts to hide behind her staffer. As if that would work. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WVtCOaVphK — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 4, 2020

