WATCH: Biden begs ‘climate’ activists to stop heckling in NH

Former vice president Joe Biden struggled to get through his spiel at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Wednesday, when climate change crusaders stole the spotlight from the fourth-place frontrunner.

“Senator Sanders and others are proposing Medicare for All plan, that’s going to cost ..,” Biden said as hecklers shouted over him.

“The Trumpers are here I guess, I don’t know,” Biden said.

The climate justice disrupters yelled something about eliminating fossil fuels, and Biden quickly acquiesced to their demands.

"We are going to get rid of fossil fuels," he said.