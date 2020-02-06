Calls For Expelling Romney From GOP Surge; Utah Lawmaker Files Motion To Allow Recall Of Senators

Calls also grew to recall Romney from the Senate, which could potentially happen after a Utah lawmaker filed a motion last week that would allow people in Utah to recall U.S. Senators.

“The lawmaker, Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, told the Deseret News in an interview Wednesday shortly after the bill was made public that it’s not meant to target any specific sitting Utah senator — but it comes amid heightened national attention on Sen. Mitt Romney, who has been among the few Republican senators publicly critical of President Donald Trump,” Desert News reported. “It would require signatures equal to 25% of the number of active voters in the state on Jan. 1 immediately following the last regular general election. If that threshold is met, the lieutenant governor would place the recall question on the ballot of the next election that occurs at least 90 days after the question is certified.”

The Desert News reported on Wednesday afternoon that support for the bill exploded immediately following Romney's defection from the party on the impeachment vote.