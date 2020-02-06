Republican Kevin McCarthy Rips Up Articles Of Impeachment: ‘Acquitted For Life’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trolled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday by tearing up House Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment immediately following Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

McCarthy made the remark in a video that he posted to Twitter which showed him ripping up the articles of impeachment, which comes less than 24 hours after Pelosi ripped up Trump’s widely liked State of the Union Address.

McCarthy added another shot at Pelosi, saying, "Acquitted for life," which follows Pelosi's repeated comments that Trump had been "impeached for life."