WATCH: Beyoncé Calls On People To ‘Dismantle The Racist And Unequal System’

During the BET Awards on Sunday, pop icon Beyoncé received the Humanitarian Award presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama. In her pre-recorded acceptance speech, the singer thanked protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement and urged them to help “dismantle the racist and unequal system.”

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” she said in her speech, as reported by CNN. “Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle the racist and unequal system.”

“We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does,” she added.

Beyoncé then urged her fans to take action and vote this coming November so that they can “walk in our true power.” – READ MORE

