Jeff Bezos’ Twitch temporarily bans Trump for ‘hateful conduct’

Twitch, a streaming platform owned by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, has temporarily banned President Trump’s account for “hateful conduct” stemming from footage of the president’s speeches.

“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed,” a Twitch spokesperson told Fox News.

A rebroadcast of Trump’s 2015 campaign launch — when he famously criticized people crossing the Mexican border to illegally enter the United States — and comments Trump made at his recent Tulsa rally were flagged by Twitch.

“To hear directly from the President, people should download the Trump app and text ‘Trump’ to 88022,” Trump’s re-election campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh when asked for comment.

Twitch told Fox News it warned the Trump campaign in 2019 when it joined the platform that it would make him adhere to the platform’s terms of service and guidelines. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --