McEnany on Pelosi ‘Playing Politics’ on Russia Bounty Story: ‘It’s Truly Despicable’ (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday addressed reports that Russian intelligence offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. soldiers, and the White House knew about it but did nothing.

After decrying the reports, McEnany told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the “off base” comments made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggesting President Donald Trump had been briefed on the intel is Pelosi “playing politics” for pushing the story, which the press secretary called “truly despicable.” – READ MORE

