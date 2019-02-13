WATCH: Beto Supporters Use Bat to Beat Hanging Trump Effigy

Protestors Outside A Rally Held By Failed U.s. Senate Candidate “beto” O’rourke Used Bats To Beat A Piñata Made To Look Like President Donald Trump.

During a “March for Truth” rally in El Paso, Texas, supporters of Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke hung a Trump piñata and took turns beating it with a bat, Phil Prazan tweeted.

The beating of the Trump effigy came shortly after the “March for the Truth” rally and President Trump’s own rally held on Monday night. Both rallies were held at about the same time just a short distance from border walls that separate El Paso from Juarez, Mexico. – READ MORE