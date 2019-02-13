Immigrant families separated by US sue for millions in damages

Eight immigrant families separated under the Trump administration’s immigration policies filed claims Monday for millions of dollars in damages for what a lawyer called “inexplicable cruelty” that left lasting damage, according to the Associated Press.

The claims detail psychological after-effects of the family separations, including a 7-year-old girl who will not sleep without her mother and a 6-year-old boy who is reluctant to eat.

Stanton Jones, a lawyer for the families, said his clients were entitled to monetary damages because of the government’s “inexplicable cruelty.”

“The government was harming children intentionally to try to advance what it viewed as a policy objective,” Jones said, according to AP. “It’s heinous and immoral, but it’s also a civil wrong for which the law provides a claim for relief.”

The families submitted the claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act to the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services (HHS). – READ MORE