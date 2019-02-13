Trump Jr. warns students against ‘loser teachers … trying to sell you on socialism from birth’

Donald Trump Jr. is telling a crowd in Texas that Democratic lawmakers are fighting more for immigrants in the U.S. illegally than they are for the American people.

Trump Jr. spoke Monday night shortly before his father was due to address the crowd in El Paso.

He says he loves seeing young conservatives at the rally. He tells them “to keep up that fight, bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth.”

Trump Jr. is also mocking those attending the rally of Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is marching with thousands of protesters decrying the border wall that the president is in town to promote.