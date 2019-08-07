WATCH BETO SNAP; Strung-Out DEM Drops F Bomb In Anti-Trump Tirade (Video)

Mandate Drug tests for all political candidates who want to take the White House.

That should be crazy Beto’s legacy — mandatory blood tests for all frontrunners.

Just watch Beto lose his cool with a gaggle of reporters and then imagine this tweaked-out breadstick of a man trying to stare down Vladimir Putin.

It’s a frightening thought. This wimp makes Obama look tough.

If Russia does indeed interfere in elections, they will want this milquetoast in the White House.

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019