 

WATCH BETO SNAP; Strung-Out DEM Drops F Bomb In Anti-Trump Tirade (Video)

Share:

Mandate Drug tests for all political candidates who want to take the White House.

That should be crazy Beto’s legacy — mandatory blood tests for all frontrunners.

Just watch Beto lose his cool with a gaggle of reporters and then imagine this tweaked-out breadstick of a man trying to stare down Vladimir Putin.

It’s a frightening thought. This wimp makes Obama look tough.

If Russia does indeed interfere in elections, they will want this milquetoast in the White House.

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply