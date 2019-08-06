Police Swarm to Newly Reported Walmart Shooting

A preliminary report called police presence at the store “massive.”

Cops received calls about a shooting shortly before noon Tuesday. The situation is “under control” and authorities have reportedly said there is no active shooter on the premises.

So far, we know one man was shot at a Baton Rouge, La., Walmart on Tuesday.

One suspect is in custody and investigators are searching for a second suspect, a black male wearing a black shirt and black shorts, who fled in a light-colored sedan, according to WAFB. Both men were reportedly armed.

A 42-year-old bystander was injured, but drove himself to to Baton Rouge General hospital where he is in fair condition, the report said. – READ MORE