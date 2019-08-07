Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate Epstein’s use of driver during sentence

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Tuesday that Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw sent the governor a letter requesting that FDLE take over Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO) criminal investigation into the Epstein matter.

DeSantis agreed and formally asked the FDLE to investigate “irregularities surrounding the prior state investigation and the ultimate plea agreement.”

Bradshaw called for a criminal and internal investigation into Epstein’s time on PBSO’s work-release program after the wealthy Palm Beach financier pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor in 2008.

Between 2008 and 2009, Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender, was allowed to leave his cell in the Palm Beach County Jail six days a week for 12 hours a day.

While Epstein was on work release, he was allowed to get picked up by his private driver, sometimes in a limo, and transported to his office in West Palm Beach. The sheriff’s office said a deputy was not with him during that transport. – READ MORE