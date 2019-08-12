WATCH: Beto O’Rourke claims it is ‘very hard’ not to believe President Trump’s supporters are not racist

Democratic presidential contender Beto O’Rourke said on CNN’s “State of then Union” Sunday that if you vote for President Donald Trump then you are probably racist.

“You said to me last week that you thought President Trump was a white nationalist,” host Jake Tapper said. “President Trump won your home state of Texas by nine points. Almost 63 million Americans voted for him. Do you think it is racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?”

"I think it's really hard," O'Rourke responded after a long pause.