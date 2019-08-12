Andrea Mitchell Falsely Accuses Trump Campaign of Editing Biden’s ‘White Kids’ Remarks (VIDEO)

NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell falsely accused President Donald Trump’s campaign Friday of editing footage of Joe Biden’s comments on poor kids being “just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Mitchell appeared on NBC’s Today, where she claimed Trump’s rapid response director Andrew Clark posted a video of one of Biden’s Iowa campaign events that “notably did not include the full remarks,” Mediaite reported. However, Mitchell’s report, save for a short edit of its own, posted the exact same clip Clark did of Biden.

“Joe Biden, after a widely praised speech against the president 24 hours ago, is now facing a Trump campaign counter-attack, seizing on a few words on the campaign trail,” Mitchell said. “The former vice president accusing the President of being a racist who emboldens white supremacists by aligning himself with their cause, but it’s Biden’s bungling of his own remarks that’s making headlines this morning.”

Mitchell then played the full context of Biden’s remarks about how “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” – READ MORE