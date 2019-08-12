Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after death: Deroy Murdock

High-profile people in politics and finance are likely “breathing a sigh of relief” after disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found dead from an apparent suicide early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell, said Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock.

The 66-year-old Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking minors, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was transported to the New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital and was dead on arrival, officials said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the FBI would be investigating the death.

(…)

The Fox News contributor went on to stress that Epstein’s alleged crimes implicated a lot of high-profile individuals, perhaps most notably former President Bill Clinton who occasionally flew on Epstein’s airplane.

“What was Bill Clinton’s involvement in any of this, if any, what was the involvement of high-profile people in finance, politics etc.,” Murdock said. “There are a lot of very high-profile people who may be breathing a sigh of relief that this witness of all those allegations no longer is with us.” – READ MORE