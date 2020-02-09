WATCH: Bernie, Buttigieg, Biden Lash Out At Trump For Killing Top Terrorist Soleimani

Three top Democrat presidential candidates – Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders – all hit President Donald Trump on Friday night during ABC News’ Democrat debate over his decision to kill Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

“While there is still debate on whether there was an imminent threat, there is no debate on whether Soleimani was a bad actor who was responsible for the deaths of many Americans,” ABC News said. “Given what you know about Soleimani, if your national security team came to you with an opportunity to strike, would Soleimani have been dead or would he still be alive under your presidency?”

Pete Buttigieg says if he was president, terrorist leader Soleimani would still be alivehttps://t.co/xVJmOgtiEV pic.twitter.com/FE3YFyYExs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders claims killing a terrorist leader plotting to kill Americans creates “international anarchy”https://t.co/supAISr8pn pic.twitter.com/CynsTF7O4C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden, who opposed the raid on Osama bin Laden, says he would not have ordered the strike on terrorist leader Soleimanihttps://t.co/5noRYCqs6w pic.twitter.com/PKHHGXSCWR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

“In the situation that we saw with President Trump’s decision, there is no evidence that that made our country safer,” Buttigieg said. “Look, uh, I feel very strongly about the campaign of murder and mayhem that General Soleimani and his units have perpetrated. It’s also the case that if we have learned nothing else from the war in Iraq, it’s that taking out a bad guy is not a good idea if you do not know what you are doing.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --