‘That’s an Italian Grandma Move’: Daughter of Pelosi Defends Her Mother Ripping up State of the Union Address (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) daughter, Christine Pelosi, is defending her mother’s decision to rip up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address amid an ongoing, public feud between the two leaders.

In an interview on Fox News on Thursday, Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi called the gesture of ripping up Trump’s State of the Union address “an Italian grandma move.”

“I think Nancy Pelosi is a wonderful person, I know she prays daily, including for the president, including for the country as we talked before. And in watching her reaction to that speech, I thought to myself, ‘That’s an Italian grandma move.’” – READ MORE

