Alexander Vindman Fired, Escorted From White House, Brother Goes With Him, Report Says

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was fired from his job on the National Security Council on Friday and was escorted from the White House and his brother reportedly left with him, although it was not clear whether he was also fired.

“Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, was pushed out of his role Friday months earlier than expected, according to a statement from his attorney,” CNN reported. “Vindman was not slated to leave until July, but had been telling colleagues in recent weeks he would likely leave soon. It was not his decision to leave, however, according to one person familiar with the situation.”

“We do have one remaining question which is about the future of brother, Eugene, who is an attorney for the National Security Council who we are told also walked out with Vindman today but it’s unclear if he received the same message about his services no longer being needed,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said on CNN’s “The Lead” with Jake Tapper.

Collins added: “I’m told Vindman walked out with his brother, who is an attorney for the NSC. It’s unclear if he was also fired but that was the expectation.” – READ MORE

