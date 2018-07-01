WATCH: Ben Shapiro Torches Obama, Briefly Silences Bill Maher With History Lesson on His Own Show

Shapiro appeared on Maher’s HBO show Friday, and heavily on the agenda was Trump’s relationship with Putin and Russia, particularly given that Maher and Shapiro are on opposite sides of the debate.

The discussion began after a discussion of whether or not Trump was a thought leader. Shapiro, who describes himself as a “sometimes-Trumper” and has been critical of the president’s character, claimed that he wasn’t.

“Can he have some thoughts?” Maher said.

“I don’t know, can he?” Shapiro asked with a laugh. “You tell me.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1