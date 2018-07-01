True Pundit

MAXINE MELTDOWN: ‘If you shoot me, better shoot straight — nothing worse than a wounded animal!’ (VIDEO)

Maxine Waters said earlier this week that she had to cancel events this weekend in Texas and Alabama due to “threats,” but that didn’t stop her from ranting against President Trump in Los Angeles today.

With her voice cracking and repeatedly yelling, Waters melted down while denouncing Trump.

“We’re not afraid of you!” she shouted about Trump, pointing her finger at the crowd. – READ MORE

