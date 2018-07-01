True Pundit

WH Reporter (Still) Blames Trump for Madman’s Maryland Shooting Rampage

On Thursday, a madman claimed the lives of five journalists in an Annapolis, Maryland newsroom. It was a disgusting act, one allegedly perpetrated by a man who had an animus against the paper and wasn’t afraid to express it on social media before the massacre.

Almost immediately, Trump issued a statement of condolence on social media.

That’s when Andrew Feinberg — a White House correspondent and managing editor for Breakfast Media and former reporter for Russian-funded propaganda site Sputnik Media — decided that it was time to blame the president for the shooting.

Feinberg later tweeted that “I’ve fully explained that i don’t think Donald Trump made someone pick up a gun. What he did was create a climate in which someone nursing a grudge against the press could feel emboldened to act” in response to a story by The Federalist on the reporter’s tweet. He also tweeted a link to a Huffington Post piece about disgusting hate mail/tweets they’d been receiving and whether they could be considered threats. – READ MORE

Share: