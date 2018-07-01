WH Reporter (Still) Blames Trump for Madman’s Maryland Shooting Rampage

On Thursday, a madman claimed the lives of five journalists in an Annapolis, Maryland newsroom. It was a disgusting act, one allegedly perpetrated by a man who had an animus against the paper and wasn’t afraid to express it on social media before the massacre.

Almost immediately, Trump issued a statement of condolence on social media.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

That’s when Andrew Feinberg — a White House correspondent and managing editor for Breakfast Media and former reporter for Russian-funded propaganda site Sputnik Media — decided that it was time to blame the president for the shooting.

You caused this, Mr. President. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 28, 2018

Feinberg later tweeted that “I’ve fully explained that i don’t think Donald Trump made someone pick up a gun. What he did was create a climate in which someone nursing a grudge against the press could feel emboldened to act” in response to a story by The Federalist on the reporter’s tweet. He also tweeted a link to a Huffington Post piece about disgusting hate mail/tweets they’d been receiving and whether they could be considered threats. – READ MORE

